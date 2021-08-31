ATR Tusker death: Forest department orders for scientific probe into the mysterious death of the elephant

Chennai :

With the wildlife crime against elephants surging in South India, especially in The Nilgiris biosphere, the State Forest Department has planned to profile the death of every mysterious death of pachyderms. Subsequently, foresters have launched a detailed investigation into the Udumalpet elephant death case where the tusks were found missing from a decomposed pachyderm.





“The Udumalpet elephant postmortem has been completed and the death by gunshot or poisoning was not indicated by the autopsy findings, so a systematic crime scene investigation has ordered,” principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told DT Next. Vital organ samples were collected for histopathological and serological examinations. Through the tests where the elephant had died naturally due to viral infection, or any other infection can be traced. The samples were also taken for DNA fingerprinting. Metal detectors were used for detecting the old inserted bullets recovered from the carcass of the elephant, the top official said.





"Ballistic forensic is going to be conducted through forensic labs. The cause is mysterious and if required we will involve the CBI for further investigations," Niraj added.





After the death of the jumbo, surveillance by the anti-poaching watchers was intensified in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), which is known for the movement of poachers between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, local foresters in ATR said. A more detailed investigation process is taken up to ascertain whether the poachers have killed the elephant or the tasks have been taken out from the jumbo that had naturally died, wildlife sources added.





It may be noted that a wild elephant was found dead with its tusks missing, in the Udumalpet range of ATR on Sunday. Tamil Nadu is home to more than 2,000 elephants as per the 2017 data-census and the elephants are protected under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.