Wheel flies off, car strikes wall of a bank: CCTV footage shows accident that killed DMK MLA’s son

Chennai :

According to the police, the driver lost control of the speeding car after hitting a pole at a great speed. Later, the car went over the footpath and dashed into the wall of the Punjab National Bank building. On the impact, a wheel was seen flying off, leaving everyone dead.





The passengers were travelling in an Audi and the accident took place near Mangala Kalyana Mantapam at around 1.30 am. According to police, the group was heading towards Forum mall when the mishap occurred.









Audi Q3 vehicle involved in the accident is completely damaged and crushed. The interior of the car is smeared with blood stains and two rear wheels on the left side are smashed.













Additional Commissioner for Traffic Dr Ravikanthe Gowda visited the spot and said, “The accident has taken place due to negligent and rash driving. An investigation will be conducted by a team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).”.





It is yet to be ascertained whether the driver was in an inebriated state.