Low key Vinayak Chaturthi celebrations in TN

Chennai :

An order from the state government on Monday said that Ganesha idols must not be installed on road sides and people must restrict the celebrations to their homes.





It added that permission will be given by local police stations for immersion of the idols at water bodies.





Individuals can drop the idols near the temples and HR&CE department will take adequate steps to immerse them.





The idols will not be permitted to be immersed in the sea at Marina beach from Santhome to Napier bridge in Chennai.





Generally resident associations, youth clubs, and other social organisations install Vinayaka idols in different street corners for a few days and then carry them in a grand celebration to be immersed in water bodies.





The Hindu Munnani was planning to install 1.25 lakh Vinayaka idols of various sizes in different parts of the state as part of the festival.





The state government's order also said that permission will not be granted for religious processions, sports competitions like 'Uriyadi'.





Monday's order is part of the state government's restrictions imposed on all religious celebrations.





Meanwhile, the lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till September 15.





The state government has also banned people from congregating at churches in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Kanyakumari, and Velankanni for the Nativity of Mary celebrations on September 8.





The government has said that these restrictions are part of a preventive measure as the Covid-19 cases in Kerala had jumped after relaxations were provided during the Onam and Bakrid celebrations.