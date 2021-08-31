Mother assaults, injures toddler for boyfriend, held after videos go viral

Chennai :

While the police initially thought the woman might have been mentally disturbed, investigation revealed that the accused, Thulasi (22), recorded abusing her child on her phone to send it to her boyfriend, identified as Premkumar, in Chennai. A hunt has been launched for him.





While the videos were recorded in February, the child’s father, Vadivazhagan (37), of Mettur village, recently found them in Thulasi’s phone after she left for her parents’ house in Rampally in Andhra Pradesh after a quarrel between them.





At least two videos were leaked on social media. In one of the videos running for more than two minutes, the woman is seen casually setting up the frame before punching the two-year-old kid on his mouth several times.





While the woman takes breaks in between to give rest to her ‘hurt’ hands, she later lifts the child and records his bleeding mouth too. In another video, she is seen beating the same child with her footwear.





Vadivazhagan, who was shocked upon seeing the videos, complained to the Sathiyamangalam police. He stated that Thulasi had told him that the injuries were due to a fall.





Thulasi was secured from Rampally. During interrogation, she reportedly told the police that she recorded the videos to send them to her boyfriend in Chennai.





The police said Vadivazhagan, a farmer, and Thulasi got married in 2016 and the couple has two children. While they were living in Chennai last year, Thulasi developed a relationship with Premkumar. While the husband and wife moved back to their village earlier this year, Thulasi allegedly continued her affair. Since the second child resembled his father, Thulasi brutally attacked him and recorded the videos for Premkumar as he wanted to see them.





Thulasi’s mental health was evaluated but doctors declared her medically fit. She was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.





Villupuram Superintendent N Shreenatha told DT Next that Premkumar will be arrested soon.