Elephant with one tusk removed found dead in ATR

The carcass had begun to decompose when it was found on Sunday

Coimbatore :

The carcass, which has begun to decay, was spotted by the front line staff of the forest department near Kaattupatti tribal settlement in the Udumalpet forest division on Sunday evening.





Despite speculations that the elephant was gunned down by poachers for its tusk, the forest department denied it and said its lone tusk was extracted by miscreants only after the death of the animal.





Coimbatore forest veterinary officer K Sugumar, who performed the autopsy on Monday, claimed that there were no visible signs of a wound on the carcass of the animal to prove that it was shot dead.





“Yet, we have taken out a few pellets shot to its body with a gun. It could have been shot in an attempt to poach a few years ago,” he said.