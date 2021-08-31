School reopening tomorrow, free bus ride for students in uniform

Chennai :

Amid rumours of an extension of online classes, the State government decided to go ahead with its earlier decision to reopen all schools and colleges after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a discussion with health and education department officials at the Secretariat.





Announcing the extension of the lockdown till September 15, Stalin said hostels of all government and private-run schools and colleges would also be allowed to function. The government has instructed college managements to ensure that students from Kerala are fully vaccinated and have RT-PCR test certificates.





The government has also permitted working men and women’s hostels to reopen by adhering to SOPs. “Parents and teachers must ensure that social distancing and other safety guidelines are complied with,” the CM said.





To facilitate easy movement of students, the government has permitted students to travel for free on government town buses from Wednesday. Students must wear uniforms and carry their ID cards.





It also banned public access to all beaches on Sundays and to all temples from Friday to Sunday.