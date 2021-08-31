Sept vax quota for Tamil Nadu hiked to 1 cr doses

Chennai :

The State received 71 lakh doses of COVID vaccines for August and inoculated more than 81 lakh people this month. The daily vaccination numbers have been increasing, with more than four lakh being administered the doses in the past few days. “We are aiming to vaccinate about five lakh people every day. As the vaccination coverage improved immensely, the Union government has increased the allocation to one crore for the month of September,” said Dr Vinay Kumar, Immunisation Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The data from State Health Department shows that close to three crore doses have been given so far. “We can successfully administer one crore doses in a month, as the 24-hour centres are seeing good footfall,” added Dr Vinay.







