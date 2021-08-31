Class 10 boy stabs drunk father to death for abusing ailing mother

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing his drunkard father to death as the minor was upset over his mother being tortured in Tirupur.
Coimbatore: Police said the boy was infuriated as his father Sriram, 49, from Bharathidasan Nagar frequently picked up quarrel with his mother Srireka in an inebriated condition. The couple was running a canteen in a textile firm in the same neighbourhood. Police said the boy, studying in Class 10 and attending online classes at home was unable to bear the torture meted out to his already ailing mother. When Sriram abused his wife as usual on Sunday night after consuming liquor, the boy got furious and stabbed his father with a knife on his chest. Police said Sriram died on the spot. On receiving information, Anuperpalayam police arrested the boy and he was lodged in an observation home. Further inquiries are on.
