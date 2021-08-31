Construction worker, woman arrested for abandoning 2-year-old girl at Palani

Two persons were arrested in Palani, Dindigul district, on Sunday for abandoning a two-year-old girl. The accused have been identified as S Maruthu (30) of Periya Alangulam, Madurai and Anandakumari (22), sources said.
Madurai: However, the abandoned girl child was rescued and accommodated in a Home Care centre. Investigations by Palani All Women Police revealed that the two people abandoned the child at Palani bus stand on the night of August 24. Earlier, they had boarded a Palani bound bus from Rajapalayam with the intent to abandon the child and after leaving the girl there, they returned on the same bus. The abandoned child was actually the daughter of Anandakumari, who already got married in 2019. But, after her relationship with her husband strained, she deserted him and developed contact with Maruthu at Pollachi, where her sister resides. Since Anandakumari felt that her girl child hindered her relationship with Maruthu, a construction worker, both of them decided to abandon the child, sources said.
