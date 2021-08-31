Contractor kidnapped by gang in front of workers from farm in Tirupur

A 50-year-old man was kidnapped by a gang of unidentified men in a car in Tirupur on Sunday. Police said Ravi, a native of Villupuram district, was working as a contractor to cut sugarcane in farm fields.
Coimbatore: “He was monitoring the cutting of sugarcane by labourers in a field at Velliangaduvalasu on Sunday evening. A gang which came in a car, picked up a quarrel with him. After heated exchange of words, the gang members forced Ravi into their car and sped away,” police said. The shocked workers immediately informed the Vellakovil station police, who then rushed to the spot. After preliminary enquiry, police suspect that the kidnap could be due to some issues in financial dealings. Six special teams have been formed to trace the culprits and rescue the victim. The police have also rushed to Villupuram and Salem districts for more clues. This is the third kidnap incident in Tirupur district within a week as just a few days ago a 22-year-old son of an industrialist was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 3 crore. In another incident, a car driver was kidnapped by a gang on August 26. In both the incidents, the victims were rescued and kidnappers arrested by the police.
