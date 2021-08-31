Three Arani children hospitalised after eating packed sweets, police probe on

Arani taluk police are investigating the reason why three children who consumed sweets from a local shop landed in hospital on Monday.

Tiruvannamalai : According to police, the children identified as Mahesh (11) and Dhananchezhian (9) both sons of Hariram and Yuvaraj (9) son of Purshotuman, all residents of Paiyur purchased some sweets from a petty shop run by Perumal and ate them on Sunday evening. Soon all three vomited and fainted. They were rushed to Arani GH from where they were moved to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Police questioned Perumal, who told them that he had purchased the sweets from a local confectionary agency operated by Pandian. Pandian showed the police the sweets packed in blister packs (25 in one pack) manufactured in Daman and approved by the FSSAI with the expiry date being 12 months from the date of manufacturing labeled as January 2021. Doctors on condition of anonymity said the “children’s stomachs could have been upset over something else, as only the three complained whereas many more who ate the sweets without any side effects.”