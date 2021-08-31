Sleaze video: Seeman ‘defends’ Raghavan, Cong MP lashes out

Chennai :

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Seeman criticised the media treatment of the issue and said, “What is indecent? If someone’s toilet or bedroom is put on surveillance without his (Raghavan’s) consent and permission, that is wrong. The person who did it should be tried.” “The issue is being projected as if something like that has never happened in the world. Privately, he does something. Discussing it is obscene. What are we going to achieve from this?” the NTK leader said, before wondering if he (Raghavan) asked everyone to watch the video or hear the audio? Seeman said the urgent issues that need discussion are the passage of Bills without debate in the Parliament.





However, his remarks did not go unnoticed as Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani went public against Seeman. In a video posted on her Twitter handle, Jothimani said, “Seeman has issued a statement in support of the sexual excesses of BJP leader Raghavan without any sense of shame. He should keep in mind that women have been fighting against harassment for a long time.” “Only because of such protests have they started participating in politics among other fields. Such women should be treated with respect. Those harassing women should be condemned and punished. Tamil society will never accept such sexual harassers or those supporting them,” Jothimani said, adding that Seeman has demonstrated again that NTK is the ‘B’ team of BJP.