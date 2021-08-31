IPRA Assn welcomes special postal covers on GI products in TN

Madurai :

The traditional products that earned special recognition include ‘Toda embroidery,’ ‘Bhavani jamakkalam,’ ‘Pattamadai pai’ and ‘Eathamozhy tall coconut,’ sources said.





P Sanjay Gandhi, president, IPRA Association and Nodal Officer, GI Products of Tamil Nadu, told DT Next that it’s a moment of pride and celebration for craftsmen, whose handmade products have earned a prestigious status, and the IPRA Association as well.





On the ‘Pattamadai Pai,’ (Pattamadai Mat) Gandhi said Pattamadai, a small village in Tirunelveli district, is the traditional home to uniqueness of mat weaving from korai grass grown naturally on the banks of Tamiraparani river. The reason for producing fine quality mats at Pattamadai village alone rather than adjoining villages is due to the fact that particular kind of kora grass or sedge grass, from which fine strands could be extracted grows there. The effect of the combination of Tamiraparani river water and korai grass, which is peculiar only to Pattamadai, is the main reason for the establishment of this industry at Pattamadai, he said.





So far, special covers have been released this year for eleven traditional products that gained significance in Tamil Nadu. Apart from these four products for which special covers were released recently, the Postal Department released special covers for the rest of the products earlier marking the 75th Independence anniversary.





Further, he said over 40 traditional products or items, including Kancheepuram silk, Kovilpatti fame ‘Kadalai Mittai’ and Srivilliputhur Palcova had already earned the prestigious GI status in Tamil Nadu and citing these, Gandhi sought the release of special covers for these products also.