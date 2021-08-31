VCK man threatens woman for calling off marriage, arrested

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Arivudaya Nambi (41), a resident of Nanjikottai and father of two, was a district level functionary of the VCK in Thanjavur. Nambi, without revealing his first marriage, had fixed his wedding with a 28-year-old woman from Cuddalore in March. While the marriage was scheduled in May, the woman came to know that he was already married and had extra-marital affairs with several women. The Cuddalore woman informed her parents and stopped the marriage.





Angered by this, Arivudaya Nambi morphed the pictures of the woman and posted them on the Facebook. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the police in July. But, he went into hiding to evade arrest.





Meanwhile, Arivudaya Nambi who contacted the woman, had reportedly threatened her of dire consequences. The woman again lodged a complaint with the police and also approached Ravali Priya, the SP. Following orders from the SP, Vallam All Women Police nabbed Arivudaya Nambi from a hotel in Chennai on Sunday and brought him to Thanjavur on Monday. Following the arrest, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan removed Arivudaya Nambi from the party post on Monday.



