Pondy adopts resolution urging Centre to stop Mekedatu dam plan

Puducherry :

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that if a dam was constructed across River Cauvery at Mekedatu, Puducherry will not get its due share of 7 TMC of Cauvery water. He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 in this regard.





The Chief Minister said that Cauvery Water Tribunal is meeting on Tuesday and in this backdrop, the Assembly should adopt a resolution on the issue without any discussion. DMK member AMH Nazim then said that Puducherry should also join Tamil Nadu in the case pending in the Supreme Court on Mekedatu issue, while, BJP nominated member Ashok Babu suggested that Puducherry should file a separate case in the Apex Court on the issue. Later, the resolution was adopted without a debate.





Noisy scenes over assistance to farmers





The Assembly during the day also witnessed noisy scenes for a few minutes after several members intervened on Monday over providing financial assistance to the farmers as their crops were damaged due to rain. However, the government assured the house, that it would provide adequate financial relief to the farmers.





Intervening NR Congress member V Aroumougame during the general discussion, Leader of the Opposition R Siva said that crops like paddy, plantain and sugarcane were damaged in rural areas because of rain during the last two days and wondered whether the government would take steps to redress the grievance of the farmers.





The details of enrolment by farmers with Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a government sponsored crop insurance scheme was not known, Mr Siva added. Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar informed the house that the details of the damages were sought from the department and the details about the number of farmers registered with PMFBY is not available. It would be informed to the House once, made available by the department, the Minister said. With several members intervening, noisy scenes prevailed in the House for a few minutes. Later, Speaker R Selvam brought order in the House.