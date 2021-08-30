Demands raised for reopening Ooty market, Traders observe fast

Nilgiris :

Traders at the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market observed a fast on Monday as the market remained shut for the fifth consecutive day for failing to pay the revised rent.





More than 500 shop keepers participated in the fast condemning the municipality for sealing a majority of shops out of 1,587 shops in the market after traders failed to pay the revised rent over the last several years. The municipality sealed the shops on 25 August despite protests by the merchants.





The municipal officials, however, maintained that the market will be allowed to reopen only if traders pay the outstanding due amount of Rs 38 crore. Officials said that the municipality couldn’t owe huge pending bills to TANGEDCO and is struggling to pay salaries to the staff due to the lack of rental payment by the traders.





Meanwhile, the merchants urged the municipality to reduce the rental as they have been suffering from loss in business due to the impact of Covid-19. They also sought permission to permit them to pay the accumulated dues in installments and wanted the municipality to allow them to reopen the shops and do business.





“We were unable to pay the rent as the amount was revised upwards by 100 per cent,” said one of the merchants.