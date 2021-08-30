Nearly 2000 persons held for covid norms violation in Trichy, Rs 6 lakh collected as fine

Thiruchirapalli :

According to police, the cops have been conducting vehicle checks in the key spots, including Central bus stand, Chathiram bus stand, Mambala Salai, Gandhi Market, Melapudhur, and Head Post office areas, and conducting awareness on the strict following of norms during the pandemic times. The police also have been conducting vehicle inspections.





On Monday, the police registered case against 2000 persons for violating norms like failure to wear mandatory masks, seat belts, and helmets and failed to maintain social distance. After registering cases, the offenders were taken to the makeshift waiting sheds and were given instructions on the strict following of the norms. The police also imposed fines and collected Rs 6 lakh from them.



