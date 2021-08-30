Strong winds force to halt boating in Kodai

Kodaikanal :

It’s a strange experience for tourists, who were disappointed after the boating got suspended, sources said. According to sources from Kodaikanal Boat House of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, only pedal boats were suspended from sailing as tourists mostly prefer such boats for a pleasure ride. However, row boats continued its operation as usual. The boat house has a fleet of over seventy pedal boats and eighteen row boats. The fluctuating winds affected boating, but not constantly throughout the day, sources said. The boat house witnessed a moderate turnout of tourists since many of them got down to their dwelling places to get their children prepared to attend schools and colleges, sources said.





On the other hand, S. Abdul Kani Raja, secretary, Kodaikanal Hotels and Resort Owners Association, raised safety concerns in the interest of tourists, several of them were tempted to accommodate themselves in tent houses that were put up illegally in remote rural areas of Poomparai, Kookal, Mannavanur, Poondi and Kavunji. Moreover, he felt the threatening presence of elephants at Poomparai, where tent houses exist, and tourists should not be at risk.





Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer S. Murugesan said four such tent houses were removed recently in Poomparai and cases booked against the land owners, who let such tent houses function illegally.