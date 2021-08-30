Courts cannot sit in appeal over examiner’s role in pretext of judicial review: HC

Chennai :

Pointing out that in exercise of the authority of judicial review a court cannot sit in appeal over the wisdom of the examiner, the Madras high court dismissed a plea moved by a 24-year-old law graduate of being marked unfairly in one of the papers resulting in him not coming within the zone of consideration for recruitment as Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom the plea came said in exercise of the authority of judicial review, on pointing out that this court cannot sit in appeal over the wisdom of the examiner, said “Even though the subject here is law, a subject that the members of this Bench should otherwise be conversant with; the matter is one of principle. The knowledge of Judges cannot be imputed in such a case since it would be dangerous if the subject pertains to astrophysics or rocket science or complex mathematics.”





“What is required to be seen is whether there has been any palpable error in examining the answer or in the marking system. On a reading of the answers to the relevant questions on such basis and without seeking to impute any knowledge of law while making the assessment, it does not appear that the petitioner has been hard done by,” the bench held.





The court also pointed out that at the end of the day, the exercise under Article 226 of the Constitution has more to do with the decision-making process rather than the decision itself.





“Since it appears that a fair procedure was followed and the answers furnished by the petitioner appear to have been considered and the relevant answers found unworthy of being awarded any marks, the petitioner may have lost out,” the bench observed while also noting that the selection process has been completed and recommendations have been made for giving the appointments.





The petitioner R Karthikeyan had submitted that he fared well in three other papers but obtained 30.25 marks out of 100 in Law Paper-I mainly owing to he being given zero marks for descriptive answers, when some marks could have been awarded.





He contended that the cumulative effect of the him not being awarded any marks despite making an attempt to answer several descriptive questions and the answers indicating his comprehension of the issue.