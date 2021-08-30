Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu to get rains for the next three days: RMC

Chennai :

“Due to Southwest monsoon winds, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayildathurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu to experience moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. Meanwhile, light rain to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





From September 3, some interior districts of Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rain with thunderstorms and lighting due to southwest monsoon and heat convection.





The official added that the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds at the South and Center Arabian Sea for the next 24 hours.





On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature has decreased which was 32.6 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at various districts including, Coimbatore which received 4 cm of rainfall, Kanyakumari and Nilgris with 3 cm each, Chennai, Cuddalore and Theni recorded 1 cm of rainfall each on Sunday.