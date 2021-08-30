PIL seeking stoppage of trains in Vaniyambadi station dismissed

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalau before whom a plea moved by one Madurai Farooq Ahmed came up said "It would be completely improper on the part of the court to





usurp the authority of the experts in the field and issue an order of the nature that is sought by the petitioner."





Pointing out that several considerations go into deciding whether a halt at a particular place should be provided or not, the bench held that the petitioner is left free to make a request to the General Manager of Southern Railway in line with the prayer made in the present petition.





"However, even if the request is declined, the decision may not be justiciable," the bench added while dismissing the PIL.