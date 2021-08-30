Tamil Nadu to receive one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in September

Chennai :

The State received a total of 71 lakh allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from the Union Government for the month of August and more than 81 lakh people have been vaccinated so far this month as the daily vaccination numbers have been seeing an increasing trend crossing 4 lakh daily vaccination for past few days in the State.





"We are aiming at vaccinating about 5 lakh people in the State on a daily basis. As the vaccination coverage has improved immensely in the State, the Union Government has increased the allocation to one crore for the month of September," said Dr Vinay Kumar, Immunisation Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The highest of 5.72 lakh daily vaccination has been reported in Tamil Nadu this month, after a mega vaccination drive was organised in Chennai on 26 August, 2021. The state health department officials say that the close to 3 crore people have been vaccinated, which is about 25 percent of the total number of vaccines required to vaccinate the eligible people in the State with both the doses.





Currently, there are about 12 lakh people due for their second dose of Covishield and 4.5 lakh people due for second dose of Covaxin. "We can undertake successful administration of one crore doses in a month as the 24-hour vaccination centers are also seeing good footfall in the late evening hours," said Dr Vinay.