About 7K students from Tamil Nadu government schools expected to be benefited through 7 percent reservation

Chennai :

The enrollment for engineering admissions was over last week and more than 1.4 lakh students have made the payment for registration besides uploading their certificates.





The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) will be releasing the rank list for the students, who were seeking engineering admissions, on September 4.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr. T Purushothaman told DT NEXT on Monday that of the total students, who have enrolled for pursuing various engineering courses, about 24,000 applicants have studied in government and government-aided schools.





However, he also said that the exact figure of the students from State-run schools will be derived only when all the admission process including counselling was over. "Some students might opt for courses other than engineering after counselling", he added.





He also claimed that anticipating the government's announcement in connection with horizontal reservation for government school students in professional courses as it was done for medical aspirants, the DOTE was already made arrangement in the application form, which had the option to mention if the candidate is from government school system from Class six.





Apart from engineering admissions, around 580 seats are there under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University and its constituent colleges. According to M Balaji of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduate Federation, about 40 seats would be available for government school students due to the horizontal reservation.





Similarly, 120 of the sanctioned 1,652 seats in the 14 government colleges and one private institute would be available for these students, added a senior professor from the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University.





According to the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, the total UG intake would be around 4,000. Therefore, about 300 seats would be available for government school students. In the case of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, about 10 of the 140 UG seats would be available for such students.





Another senior official from the Higher Education Department also said the total number of beneficiaries in the horizontal reservation in other student's enrollment to other professional courses including Veterinary, Fisheries, and Law will be known after the admission process is over.