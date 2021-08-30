DMDK chief Vijayakanth leaves for Dubai to undergo medical check-up: Watch video from airport

Chennai :

The actor-turned-politician had earlier also travelled to the US for medical treatment.





Vijaykanth was accompanied by his youngest son Shanmuga Pandian and his assistants Kumar and Somu to Dubai.





It is reported that the DMDK president will be travelling to USA via Dubai in the Emirates airlines.





Last week, Vijayakanth issued a statement where he urged his fans not to gather at his residence to celebrate his birthday.





He said he has been celebrating his birthday as "Poverty Eradication Day" for long and urged his supporters to distribute welfare assistance to mark his birthday.





While the coronavirus cases in the state were on the decline, mass gatherings could lead to a spurt and therefore his supporters should not converge here on Wednesday, he said.





"Further, I am going to travel abroad soon for medical check-up," the 68 year-old leader had earlier mentioned.