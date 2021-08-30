Tamil Nadu mulls classes for elementary-mid level students post Sept 1

Chennai :

With schools to reopen for classes 9-12 students from September 1, the government, moving another step forward, is also looking at possibilities of starting physical classes for elementary and middle level students. This comes in the backdrop of several requests from academicians.





Regular online classes, especially for students from elementary to middle-level besides for pre-KG children, could not be conducted for more than 1.5 years due to the pandemic.





A senior official from the Directorate of Elementary Education on Sunday said that there were several reports that online classes for elementary school children, especially in private schools, were not successful.





“After schools reopen from September 1, the government will hold a series of meetings with health officials and other stakeholders to work out feasibilities on allowing elementary to middle-level students attending physical classes too.”





However, the official pointed out that the panel, which was constituted by the government, will first look at how classes 9-12 fare and then decide on opening schools for lower sections. Appealing to the School Education Department to seriously consider reopening schools at the elementary level, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association President P K Ilamaran said, “We have reports from TN teachers who have been in touch with parents and children who were promoted. They say students have even forgotten the letters of the alphabet in both Tamil and English.” He also claimed that more than 30 lakh government school children of classes 1-7 were severely affected due to the closure of schools.





Echoing similar views, KR Nandhakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools’ Association, said that online classes conducted by self-financing institutions for students of classes 1-8 were not successful as most did not attend the virtual sessions.





“However, there is no doubt that the government is taking all possible steps to resolve school education issues and ensure students’ safety,” he said.