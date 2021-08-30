Tamil Nadu logs 1,538 new cases

Chennai :

The daily cases in Coimbatore also came down, which was seeing a surge for the past few days. The district recorded 209 cases, while all others districts had less than 200 cases. Chennai reported 189 cases; Erode, 132; and Chengalpattu, 108.





An overall TPR of 1 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest of 2 per cent in Coimbatore. Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.8 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 1,61,390 people were tested in the State. The active cases in the State stand at 17,322.





A total of 25,59,637 people recovered in the State after 1,753 more discharges from several hospitals.





As many as 22 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total toll to 34,878. The highest of three deaths were reported in Coimbatore, where the number of cases is also the highest.







