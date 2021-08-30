Tamil Nadu awaits Centre’s nod to begin vaccine production

Chennai :

Health Department officials said the State government was ready to do take the initial steps to commence production at the earliest, but can do so only after obtaining the mandatory permission has to be given by the Union Government.





“The State government was looking at entering into a tie-up with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for vaccine production. The Pasteur Institute in Coonoor is also suitable for vaccine packaging and manufacturing,” said an official with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The official added that the staff strength at HLL Vaccine Complex is less, as more than 40 per cent posts were lying vacant awaiting appointments. the complex has been remaining idle since 2012. The Pasteur Institute is also awaiting nod from the Centre.





Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to the Union government in May urging it to hand over the vaccine complex to the State government. Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that the department was ready to start vaccine production immediately if the Union government granted approval. However, the response from the Centre is yet to come even after three months.





Officials pointed out that a petition was already filed in Supreme Court to direct the Union government to hand over HLL Vaccine Complex on lease to Tamil Nadu government for COVID vaccine production.





When asked, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said Tamil Nadu was ready to utilise both premises but the Department of Industries and the Union Government was to decide on the matter. “The central teams had inspected the complexes and a committee was formed to decide on approving vaccine manufacturing. We are awaiting further information on the matter,” he said.