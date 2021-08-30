CM launches Rs 625 cr project to install 8,905 more transformers

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched a project to install 8,905 additional distribution transformers across the state for Rs 625 crore to reduce overloading and avoid voltage fluctuations.
Chennai: Launching the project at GKM Colony in his Kolathur constituency, he also operationalised the ring main unit connecting six areas Loco Shed Gandhi Nagar, GKM Colony 25th and 30th Street, VV Nagar 2nd Street, Poompuhar Nagar 1st Main Road, and United Colony 2nd Street. A release said that when the review was undertaken to ensure quality power supply, it was found out that some of the distribution transformers are overloaded while those at the fag end of the network are facing voltage fluctuations during peak hours. To avoid such disturbances additional transformers would be erected. “All the works would be completed in four months,” it added.
