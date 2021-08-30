Kidnapped 14-yr-old boy rescued, man held for demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom

A 14-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a man demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, was rescued by the Salem police on Saturday.
Coimbatore: Police also arrested the accused identified as C Selvakumar, 39, for kidnapping the boy with an intention to make a quick buck. The boy’s father K Palaniswami, 40, from Nachuvayanur village was a daily wager and his mother Latha is working as a maid in the house of a textile shop owner Saravanan. In a complaint the parents claimed that their son Sabari, 14, had gone with his friends on August 22, but did not return home thereafter. Police said Selvakumar, an interior decorator, kidnapped the boy in a car and kept him under confinement. With information gathered from the boy, the accused called up textile shop owner Saravanan using a stolen mobile and demanded Rs 50 lakh to release him. Again on August 27, he sent a video of the boy being restrained, to Saravanan.
