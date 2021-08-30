Pollachi police arrest young woman under Pocso Act for marrying minor boy

In an unusual incidence, the Pollachi All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) arrested a young woman for marrying a minor under the Pocso Act.
Coimbatore: Police said Yamuna, 19 from Netaji Road in Pollachi took the boy, aged 17 to Palani and got married with him on August 26. Based on a complaint from the boy’s parents, the Pollachi AWPS registered a case and traced the boy to be living with the young woman in a rented house in Semmedu, located in Coimbatore outskirts. Police immediately rescued the boy and handed him over to his parents, while the woman was produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody.
