Corporation officials impose fine, seal lodge for not vaccinating staff

Corporation officials sealed a lodge and fined three owners Rs 5,000 each for non-vaccination of staff on Sunday, officials revealed.

Vellore : The action follows Collector B Kumaravel Pandian’s order to impose fines and seal lodges as owners were already informed of the anti-pandemic measures to be adopted. Corporation officials also asked lodge staff for details of those staying and whether they were also vaccinated. Those not vaccinated were asked to appear at the nearest daily vaccination camp with their Aadhaar cards to get their vaccine dose, officials said. With schools and colleges set to reopen on September 1, officials are learnt to have told college and private university managements that they will conduct a vaccination camp on the premises a day or two later.