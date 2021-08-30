Security guard fined Rs 25,000 for having 5 kg of deer meat

A security guard was slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 by the Forest Department in Coimbatore for having deer meat in Mettupalayam.
Coimbatore: Officials said G Subbaiah, 66, had come across the carcass of a spotted deer, while fishing in Bhavani River in Thekkampatti area on Saturday. He chopped the deer to take home around five kg of meat while leaving behind other parts of the animal by the river itself. Acting on a tip off, a team led by Mettupalayam Forest Ranger S Palaniraja seized the meat from him and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. Officials suspect that the deer had fallen into the river and died, while it was being chased by stray dogs. A search in the house of his brother G Ramamurthy at Nellithurai revealed the presence of a snare used to hunt wild animals. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 15,000.
