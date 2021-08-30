Mulling Integrated Battle Groups to face new challenges: Rajnath

Nilgiris :

The Defence Ministry is seriously considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) as quick decision-making is a key aspect during war time, he said addressing the Defence Service and Staff College at nearby Wellington.





Citing the changing equation in Afghanistan as an example, Singh said these circumstances have forced every single country to think on its strategy.





“Keeping this in mind, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad has been constituted,” he said.





“The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us...These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of Quad underlines this strategy,” he added.





On IBGs, the Minister said these groups would not only facilitate faster decision-making but also increase the number of integrated fighting units.





A reform initiative, ‘Tour of Duty’ was being considered by the government and it would be a game changing reform as it would help reduce the average age of military and make it more agile.





Without naming Pakistan, Singh said, “After losing two wars, one of our neighbouring countries has started resorting to proxy war, and terrorism has become an integral part of its state policy.”





“If the ceasefire (between India and Pakistan) succeeds today, it is because of our strength. The cross-border attacks in 2016 changed our reactionary mindset to a proactive mindset, which was declared in 2019. It was further strengthened by the Balakot air strike,” he added.





On the India-China border standoff, the Defence Minister lauded the Army for behaving intelligently and the security forces once again proved that the nation is committed to face any enemy at any time and in any situation, to ensure national security regardless of the cost.





On the reforms made by the government in security policies, the Defence Minister said that the announcement of Chief of Defence staff (CDS) and establishment of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in one go, directly linked our armed forces to governance by providing direct involvement in all processes.





“The appointment of CDS provided stability to the joint chiefs of staff committee through a permanent and single point advisor to the government on important issues of defence and security,” he added.