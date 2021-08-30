NIT team to study Madurai bridge collapse, says Velu

Madurai :

Based on its findings, the team would submit a report to government, which would certainly take action, the Minister said on Sunday after inspecting the bridge in Madurai along with PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Finance Minister.





The team would check the capacity of the hydraulic system and stability of the concrete structure. Though it may be a project of the Central government, ensuring safety of workers is top priority and the duty of state government, Velu told reporters.





The accident could have been avoided, but due to carelessness of the project contractor, JMC, a Mumbai based company, it occurred, claiming the life of a worker. The contractor should have at least deployed an engineer to oversee the project work and ensured safety measurements. But, there’s no site engineer and no safety measures at the work site, where only two labourers were engaged in work.





The government would maintain log sheets to mandatorily register details about site engineers in bridge project works, he added. About 5.9 km in the 7.5 km lengthy bridge works project, which costs Rs 5.45 crore, have been completed so far. The Centre’s three-year project under Sagarmala scheme taken up by NHAI, could be completed by April next year.





The capacity of the hydraulic jack used in the bridge should have to be examined.





Further, Velu said notices were served to eight contractors for poor maintenance after making quality control checks on road infrastructure in various districts and a contractor was stopped from furthering a project in Sivaganga district. Moreover, three officials have been suspended as part of departmental action, he said. Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and other officials accompanied them.





Meanwhile, Tallakulam police booked three persons, including Pradeepkumar Jain, Santhiyenthar Varma and Baskar under Sections 287 and 304 (A) of IPC, based on a complaint by A Anilkumar (57), NHAI Team leader, Valluvar Colony, Madurai.