State completes 647 desilting works in Cauvery delta in 2021-22

Chennai :

The Water Resources Department released a book, recently, on the achievements of the department in the past, the works undertaken, the dams constructed, plans of the state government and the works to be undertaken by the department. It was mentioned that the state government had desilted water bodies for a distance of 4.061.44 kilometres by using 1,007 equipment.





Out of the total 647 works in nine delta districts, majority of works were carried out in Thanjavur districts where 185 works were carried out. 174 works were carried out in Tiruvarur district, 89 in Nagapattinam, 63 in Tiruchirappalli, 58 in Cuddalore, 33 in Ariyalur, 26 in Ariyalur, 10 in Karur and nine in Pudukottai districts.





Out of the works completed in 4,061.44 kilometres, desilting was carried out in 1,282.35 kilometres in Tiruvarur district and 1,169.14 kilometres in Thanjavur district.





After coming to power, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed Duraimurugan to undertake inspection in delta districts and to carry out desilting works. Following the instructions, Duraimurugan held a meeting with farmers representatives of nine districts, on May 16 in Thanjavur and based on the meeting tender was called for desilting on May 26 following which desilting works commenced on May 28.





The works were carried out on war footing in which 37 assistant executive engineers and 180 assistant engineers were engaged to complete the work on time. Senior IAS officers were appointed for each district to monitor the desliting works and the works were completed towards the end of June.





As the state government took charge on May 7, desilting works were delayed for water release from Mettur dam but however, state government has planned to undertake desilting works in April and May from next year to ensure that water from Mettur dam will reach all the remotest corners of the delta region.