Union Government yet to give a nod to vaccine production in TN

Chennai :

The state health department officials say that a petition was filed in Supreme Court already to direct the Union Government to hand over the HLL Vaccine Complex on lease to Tamil Nadu Government for COVID-19 vaccine production.





"State government was looking at a tie-up with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for the vaccine production. The Pasteur Institute of Coonoor is also fit for vaccine packaging and manufacturing," an official with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.





The official added that the number of staffs at the HLL Vaccine Complex is also less and more about 40 percent postings are yet not done. While the complex has been idle since 2012, the Pasteur Institute of Coonoor is also awaiting a nod from the Center.





Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had written a letter to the Central Government, requesting handing over the vaccine complex to the State government in May. Earlier, health minister Ma Subramanian said that the state health department is ready to start vaccine production immediately if the Union Government approves the same, but even after three months, the response is awaited.





Responding to the same, health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that we are ready to utilise the premises but the Department of Industries and the Union Government is to decide on the same. The inspection of the complexes was undertaken by the teams from the Union Government and there was a committee formed for deciding on the approval for vaccine manufacturing and further information is awaited," he said.