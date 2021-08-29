Madurai: Three held in under-construction flyover collapse case

The collapsed girder of flyover which is under construction near Bank Colony on Natham Road

Madurai :

The freaking accident occurred when a portion of a girder, which supports a high-level bridge being constructed on Natham road in Madurai, collapsed killing a worker, yesterday.





The Tallakulam police have filed a case against three men- Project in-charge Pradeep Kumar, Engineer Satyendra Varma and Hydraulic machine contractor Baskaran under sections including negligent handling of machinery and causing death.





The incident occurred at a ramp portion of the bridge near Bank Colony around 4.30 pm, when the ill-fated was handling a hydraulic jack to lift the girder. The deceased victim has been identified as Aakash Singh (40), migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, sources said.





Two workers including the deceased were at work when the incident occurred. Much to agony, the hydraulic equipment lacked enough pressure accidentally and the worker lost his control before falling down from a height of about 30 to 40 feet. The injured worker Aakash Singh was rushed to a hospital, but he died on the way.





However, the exact cause of the accident that claimed the life of a migrant labourer remains under investigation.





The other worker Saroj Kumar, who’s engaged in work down the ramp portion escaped unhurt. It seemed to be a mechanical failure, sources said.





The NHAI’s project of 7.3 kilometre lengthy bridge is being constructed in several phases at a cost of Rs.663 crore, sources said.