Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan plays good samaritan to an accident victim

Theni

The injured victim identified as A. Ramachandran (35), resident of Rajanpakkam Street of Sillamarathupatti, was found lying down after being hit by an unknown vehicle. Ramachandran had fell down from the two-wheeler that he was driving and was seriously hurt on his legs. Collector Muralidharan who was returning after conducting an inspection alighted from his vehicle and walked down to help the injured victim.





The Collector intercepted an auto-rickshaw that passed by on the road and with the help of some locals, the Collector got the victim onto the auto-rickshaw that rushed to Uthamapalayam Government Hospital, to get the victim admitted.





Subsequently, the Collector rushed to the hospital much before the auto arrived and himself along with others lifted the victim to the casualty ward. The Collector then advised doctors to provide the required treatment and wished the victim a speedy recovery, sources said.