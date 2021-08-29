Rs 50-cr ornamental fish centre planned in Kolathur

Chennai :

The centre, which would meet international standards, would cost an estimated Rs 50 crore, he said, adding that the government was also planning to set up a multi-speciality veterinary hospital and research centre for pet animals at Nandanam.





Pointing out that ornamental fish trade is an important business which is the source of income for about 2,000 families in Kolathur, the Minister said the government would construct the world-class centre to improve the livelihood of those families. “The commercial centre will help increase production, marketing and export of ornamental fish,” said Minister Radhakrishnan.





Lying in the outskirts of Chennai, Kolathur is the hub of ornamental fish trade, and is also the Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister MK Stalin.





Radhakrishnan also announced that the State government would construct a world-class multi-speciality veterinary hospital and research centre for pet animals in Nandanam at a cost of Rs 7.99 crore. The centre would carry out research on pet animals, diseases affecting them, and provide world-class treatment, he said.





Nothing that Chief Minister Stalin has asked the Animal Husbandry department to document native dog breeds such as Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Kombai and Kanni to conserve and protect them, he said a dog breeding unit has already been established in Saidapet where native breeds are bred and sold.