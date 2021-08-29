Mysuru gang-rape: Five TN labourers held, 6th on the run

Mysore District :

The five, who frequented Mysuru often, were doing jobs like wiring, carpentry and driving. As per preliminary interrogation, one of them is a juvenile — a 17-year-old, he said. The sixth in the list of accused is still absconding.





They accosted the college student and her male friend near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them. When they did not succeed, they allegedly assaulted the man and raped her, police sources said.





Police sources said the survivor was traumatised and not in a position to give a statement. Sood said the police could gather information from her friend but it was “limited” as he was unconscious.





There is information that some of the accused had a “criminal background” and were involved in cases in Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, the survivor was discharged from the hospital on Friday late evening. Sources said on Saturday that the parents of the girl, hailing from Mumbai in Maharashtra, got her discharged against medical advice. They took her to Bengaluru by road and airlifted in a chopper to Mumbai.





The girl belongs to a reputed family in Mumbai and her parents wanted their daughter to be discharged to avoid the unnecessary mental trauma with political parties making most of it to play the blame game.