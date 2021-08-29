Bill to repeal contract farming law moved

Chennai :

The government has proposed to make an earlier 1987 Act, which regulates buying and selling agricultural produce, more robust rather than allowing contract farming.





State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, on Saturday, tabled the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) repeal Act 2021 in the State Assembly minutes after the Chief Minister successfully moved a resolution in the House against the three farm legislations of the Union government.





Panneerselvam said the 2019 Act, which provides for improved production and marketing of agricultural produce, livestock and its products through contract farming, is yet to be brought into force.





It would be appropriate to make the earlier Tamil Nadu Act of 1989 more robust by providing regulation of buying and selling of agricultural produce under any mode of marketing, instead of bringing enactment for each mode of the marketing system, the Bill stated, adding that the government has decided to repeal the TN Act of 2019.