New farm laws against federal principles, must go, says Stalin

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to scrap the three farm legislations that are “against farmers’ welfare and development.”





The resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin was passed in the House by voice vote. It didn’t have the support of the Opposition AIADMK and BJP, who staged a walkout. The DMK-led State government became the seventh in the country to pass a resolution against the farm laws enacted in 2020.





Moving a resolution immediately after the House was convened for the day, Stalin said the three laws enacted with the ‘intention of developing agriculture and protecting farmers’ welfare’ serve no purpose. “Farmers say it destroys agriculture. They have been protesting for 385 years. Free India has not seen such an uprising,” Stalin said. The CM wondered if this was the way to respect the voice of people in a democracy.





Stating that the government was duty-bound to oppose the farm laws, he said these were passed without consulting states and it would destabilise the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The laws would snatch the rights of states and the farmers stand to gain nothing, he said.





The resolution was being passed to uphold federal principles, protects the State’s rights and prevent agriculture from being controlled by private players, the CM said.





Deputy Leader of Opposition, O Panneerselvam, who led the party MLAs out of the House in protest, asked the government to wait for the order of the Supreme Court, which has stayed the laws. He said the State could lead a delegation to get clarification from the union government. The PMK, which did not oppose the resolution, sought suitable amendments to the farm laws. DMK’s ally Congress wholeheartedly welcomed the resolution.