Positivity rate in State drops below 1 per cent

Chennai :

The positivity rate in the State dropped below 1 per cent and 0.9 per cent TPR was recorded on Saturday as 1,62,641 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The highest of 2.4 per cent positivity was recorded in Mayiladuthurai, followed by 2.1 per cent TPR in Coimbatore. The positivity rate in Chennai dropped to 0.7 per cent on Saturday.





The highest number of cases were reported in Coimbatore with 230 cases, while 182 cases were recorded in Chennai and 122 in Chengalpattu.





As many as 21 more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the State, the highest four deaths being in Coimbatore. The death toll in the State stood at 34,856. On Saturday, 1,768 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,57,884.







