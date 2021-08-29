Delay in laying of underground cables puts North TN at risk of electrocution cases

Chennai :

But in the background, the state has been talking about the abolition of overhead cables for the past 15 years in northern districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram and Nagapattinam, but the project has been lying in limbo or progressing at a snail pace crying for funds.





In 2018 severe cyclonic storm Gaja struck between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam bringing down the electric poles and cables for about 200 kilometres and if the state had converted the electric distribution system into underground after cyclone Thane in 2011, this damage could have been averted and 13-year-old boy would have been alive, said a senior government official who had served as a district monitoring officer on several occasions.





North districts and delta region covering Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudhukottai and Nagapattinam are always vulnerable to natural calamities like storms and cyclones and conversion of overhead cables into underground cables has been a pending demand for the past few decades. This is one-time investment could reduce the electrocution deaths in all these districts, the official said.





When cyclone Vardah in 2016 devasted Chennai the loss to electric poles and human lines were minimal as the infrastructure was robust and underground, but when there is overhead electric cables the damages are more, the official explained. According to TN energy department sources during Gaja as many as 200 substations and 42 extra high tension towers were damaged.





On the distribution side, 3,31,772 poles and 1,655 distribution transformers were damaged and 32,111 km of conductors were severed and over 66 lakh service connections were extensively damaged during cyclone Gaja exposing the vulnerability of TNEB infrastructure.





Meanwhile, Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhani has directed the field engineers to look out for the overhead cables that are posing danger to the public.





The top official also conducted a meeting recently with the TNEB engineers in Chennai to ensure the underground cables in flood-prone areas are placed on elevated structures so that the incidence of electrocution is reduced in low lying areas.