SEC instructs local bodies to release voters roll by the end of this month

Chennai :





These corrections will be taken up and the local bodies will be releasing the final voters roll on August 31, the TNSEC said. Meanwhile, the state election commission in a recent circular to the district collectors of nine newly formed or carved out districts including Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tirupathur and Ranipettai had urged the District Election Officers to speed up the works related to conduct of civic polls. By mid of September, the poll works for local bodies will gain momentum, sources of political parties (DMK and AIADMK) said. “The party workers have also been advised to work in tandem with cadres to ensure that local issues against DMK government like battered works, drinking water and sewer issues and frequent power outages are taken up with public during the poll campaign. Tambaram is now a corporation and we will hit roads once election schedule is announced, ” said Star Prabha, an AIADMK functionary.

The SEC said that the ECI has released the revised list of voters roll in the month of March and the public should verify the same by looking out for their names. If the names are missing from the voters roll, the public should approach the local body offices seeking inclusion of their names and other corrections.