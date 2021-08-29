AIU sleuths seize gold worth Rs 1.2 cr at Tiruchy airport, 2 passengers held

The AIU sleuths at Tiruchy International Airport seized gold worth Rs 1.20 crore and secured two passengers on wee hours of Saturday.
Thiruchirapalli: Information revealed that while the officials involved in the inspection of the baggage of the passengers bound from Dubai by Air India Express flight, they suspected the movement of two passengers who were later identified as Arumugam (34) from Villupuram and Sheik Dawood (32) from Ramanathapuram. Further inspection, the officials found Arumugam was having 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 73 lakh and Sheik Dawood was possessing 575 gram gold worth Rs 29.5 lakh. Subsequently, the officials seized the gold from the duo together worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested them. The officials have been interrogating them.
