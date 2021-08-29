Passenger dies midair, body handed over to family members in Pudukkottai

A 36-year-old man from Pudukkottai died of cardiac arrest in mid air while he was returning to his home village after four years on Saturday.
Thiruchirapalli: It said, Velmurugan, a resident from Venmani village in Pudukkottai district married Nisha (26) of the same place in 2017. After two months of marriage, Velmurugan went back to Malaysia where he was working. It is said, Velmurugan was working in a salon owned by one Ravi in Malaysia who he passed away recently and so his son Maniraj who was managing the salon did not grant him leave to fly back to India. After a series of fights with the owner Maniraj, Velmurugan took flight to Tiruchy by Air India Express. However, he had a cardiac arrest in midair and died. The information was passed on to the relatives who came to receive him. On landing in Tiruchy airport, the body was handed over to the family members after due formalities. Airport police registered a case and are investigating.
