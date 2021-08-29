Pondy police open fire to quell mob

Puducherry :

According to police, trouble was there between the villages of Veerampatinam and Nallavadu over the issue of Purse seine net and area of fishing. The fishermen from the villages clashed in mid-sea today, in which two of them from Nallavadu village were reportedly injured. Hearing the news, fishermen from Nallavadu village gathered in strength and moved towards Veerampattinam in their boats to attack Veerampattinam fishermen.





The Veerampattinam fishermen also mobilised strength and gathered at the sea shore with deadly weapons to counter the attack of Nallavadu fishermen. Police reached the spot and held talks with the fishermen and both refused to heed. Following this, they opened fire in the air to quell them.





Veerampattinam area remained tense, police said.