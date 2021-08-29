It will be called Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps: Stalin

Chennai :

Intervening during the debate in the State Assembly, Stalin told the House that they shall be addressed as ‘rehabilitation’ camps and not refugee camps.





“They are not orphans. Do not call them refugees. We are available for them. The camps shall be addressed as Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camps. A GO has been issued in this regard,” Stalin told the House. The nomenclature change comes a day after the chief minister announced a slew of welfare measures for the Lankan Tamils who fled the island nation to here during the civil war years ago. Among welfare measures, Stalin announced house reconstruction and hike in scholarship for Lankan Tamil students settled here.