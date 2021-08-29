Reduction of price has increased sale of Aavin milk: Nasar

Chennai :

“In the previous AIADMK rule, the milk production was 26 lakh litres per day but after Chief Minister MK Stalin took charge as Chief Minister he announced a reduction in Rs 3 per litre which resulted in an increase in sale of milk to 27.74 lakh litre per day”, said Minister.





Presenting his reply, Nasar said that there are around 4.25 lakh member milk producers in 9,426 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies under 25 district milk producers’ cooperative unions. After retaining 4 lakh litres of milk out of the total 41 lakh litres of milk produced, they pour around 37 lakh litres to the primary milk cooperative societies every day.





Aavin accounts for 52 percent (13.5 lakh litres) of milk sales in Chennai metropolitan region and the total contribution of private diaries and unorganised dairy sector is around 48 percent (12.5 lakh litres).





There are 58 milk consumers’ cooperative societies functioning across the state out of which 48 milk consumers cooperative societies are functioning in and around Chennai and collectively sell nearly 3.7 lakh litres per day and milk by-products worth around Rs 40 lakh per month.





Minister further announced that the state government will set up facilities to produce condensed milk in milk plants in Ambattur, Sholinganallur, Tiruchirappalli and Coimbatore.